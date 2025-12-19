Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 4.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $26,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,159.42. The trade was a 7.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.79 per share, with a total value of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,980.66. This trade represents a 49.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

