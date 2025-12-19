Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Buys 29,027 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

