iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 579,074 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,576,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,138 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,544,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,531,000 after buying an additional 388,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.36 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.