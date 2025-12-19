iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1648 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 5.3% increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

IUSB stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

