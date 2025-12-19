Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,080 Vistra Corp. $VST

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 210.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,743 shares of company stock worth $136,926,878. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Vistra Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE VST opened at $166.33 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

