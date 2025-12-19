The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.39

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3871 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 9.6% increase from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CEE opened at $16.86 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

