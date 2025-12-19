The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.39

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3871 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 9.6% increase from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.35.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE CEE opened at $16.86 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile
