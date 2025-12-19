Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,561 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 8.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.04.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $286.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
