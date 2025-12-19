iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.