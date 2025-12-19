iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $20.76.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Jabil Is Flying Under the Radar—But a 50% Surge May Be Coming
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Qualcomm’s Monster Rally Has a Catch—Can the Stock Keep Climbing?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.