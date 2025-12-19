IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Insider Matthew Michael Allen Sells 700 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Michael Allen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.95, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,829.10. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $403.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.03. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.75. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $482.35.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IESC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $5,193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IES by 31.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IES by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of IES by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at $2,341,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.