Tompkins Financial Corp Has $23.11 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,056.57 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $828.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

