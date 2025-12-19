Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,150,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,985,000 after purchasing an additional 643,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,670,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,750,000 after buying an additional 964,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,908,000 after buying an additional 221,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,082,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,614,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,186,000 after acquiring an additional 321,293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

