4,980 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $170.67 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

