iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $54.11 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

