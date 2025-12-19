Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Patrick Harrison Carroll Sells 10,021 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,497.40. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

