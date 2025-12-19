BlazeStake Staked SOL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.27 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market cap of $143.27 million and approximately $660.09 thousand worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for $159.01 or 0.00180977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,974.58 or 1.00130658 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 901,062 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 901,061.13025965. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 154.5657446 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $619,217.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazeStake Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

