Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 492.7% This Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 493% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 492.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $5.58 thousand worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,920,898 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

