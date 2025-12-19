OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $11.29 million and $2.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

