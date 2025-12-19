Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 4,153 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $248.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $258.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

