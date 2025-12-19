SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SDA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.09. SunCar Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SunCar Technology Group from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

