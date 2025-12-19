UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

UBS Group stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

