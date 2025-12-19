Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

