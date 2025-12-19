Kaia (KAIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $369.33 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Kaia has a market cap of $369.33 million and approximately $37.25 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaia token can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaia has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaia

Kaia was first traded on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,196,847,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,196,752,608 tokens. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,196,623,417.518103. The last known price of Kaia is 0.05861409 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $34,482,435.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

