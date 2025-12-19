Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 256.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha Cognition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alpha Cognition Stock Down 5.6%

ACOG stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.62. Alpha Cognition has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Cognition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOG. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the first quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Cognition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 291,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Cognition by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Cognition by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 869,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 354,278 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

