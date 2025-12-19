Moonbeam Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,207,806,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,707,801 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

