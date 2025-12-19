Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 156.95% and a net margin of 47.91%.Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $173,594.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,058.05. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 16,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,141,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,844,913.48. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 83,625 shares of company stock worth $5,932,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 8,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 322.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

