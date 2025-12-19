cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $7,020.74 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $70.21 million and $11.50 thousand worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $7,020.74 or 0.07978941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

