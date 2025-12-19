YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 796,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJH opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

