Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $73.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $84.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.0% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 302,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 99,638 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in NIKE by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

