JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Overweight

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Shares of PCAR opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 293.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

