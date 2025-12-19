Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.39.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.7%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $192.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $228.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.