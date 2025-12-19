PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 5,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $649,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,505.24. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total transaction of $646,300.00.

On Thursday, October 23rd, David Spector sold 71,161 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $9,113,589.27.

On Monday, October 6th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $592,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $614,850.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:PFSI opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.78. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $136.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after buying an additional 757,489 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,976,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,148.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 310,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

