Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh Sells 119,485 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,904,590.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,421,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,484,751.26. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 80,515 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,329,302.65.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 2.5%

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.97. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

