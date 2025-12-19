Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark Goldsmith Sells 15,394 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goldsmith sold 15,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $1,182,567.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,469 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,268.58. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,383,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

