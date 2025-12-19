Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Monday. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 493,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,008,775.50. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 25,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $894,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,845.98. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $4,727,013. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 699.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,914,000 after buying an additional 2,017,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Photronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,607,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 383,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,416,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Photronics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 233,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 129,152 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

