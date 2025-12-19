Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata Sells 3,125 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $873,093.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,321 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,724.19. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $274.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $284.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 2,162.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 99,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.78.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

