Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – December 18th

IREN, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, Cleanspark, Riot Platforms, and Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business or balance sheet exposure is closely tied to bitcoin — for example bitcoin miners, exchanges and custody providers, hardware makers, or firms that hold substantial BTC like MicroStrategy. For stock market investors, these equities offer a way to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements while also carrying company-specific, regulatory and equity-market risks that differ from owning bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

TeraWulf (WULF)

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL)

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

