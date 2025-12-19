HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $3,119,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 496,308 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,072.92. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total transaction of $115,925.50.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,265 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.98, for a total transaction of $3,694,289.70.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $386.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,836.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $344.41 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $269,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 257,577 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

