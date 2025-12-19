HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $3,119,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 496,308 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,072.92. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total transaction of $115,925.50.
- On Tuesday, October 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,265 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.98, for a total transaction of $3,694,289.70.
HubSpot Stock Performance
NYSE:HUBS opened at $386.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,836.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $344.41 and a one year high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $269,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 257,577 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
