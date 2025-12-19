Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,534 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,804,913,000 after purchasing an additional 617,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,368,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,861,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $853,669,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,620,000 after buying an additional 2,989,992 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4%

ENB stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

