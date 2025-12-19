Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

BK stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $119.40.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

