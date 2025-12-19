Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Philip Morris International stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $157.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Severin Investments LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.