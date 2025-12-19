Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,348 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises about 0.1% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 947,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 132.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:BE opened at $80.05 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $147.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,045.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486,449.01. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,185. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

