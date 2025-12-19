Foresight Technology VCT (LON:FWT) Announces Earnings Results

Foresight Technology VCT (LON:FWT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foresight Technology VCT had a net margin of 8,232.39% and a return on equity of 195.56%.

Foresight Technology VCT Price Performance

Shares of FWT stock opened at GBX 88 on Friday. Foresight Technology VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 78 and a 12-month high of GBX 100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.25.

Get Foresight Technology VCT alerts:

About Foresight Technology VCT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters, and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Technology VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Technology VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.