Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

12/17/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

11/26/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

11/25/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

11/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

11/4/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,344.08. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

