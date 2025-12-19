Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -17.000-19.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Strategy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.25. Strategy has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.80.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,219 and have sold 43,177 shares valued at $13,564,266. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

