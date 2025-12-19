Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.270-2.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.550-11.550 EPS.

JBL opened at $217.08 on Friday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.29.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $28,129,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Jabil by 38.2% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Jabil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

