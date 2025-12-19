The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graney & King LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $792.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $876.46 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $919.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

