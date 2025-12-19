British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $59.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.