Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 1.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

