Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,495,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.25.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $483.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $495.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.25, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

