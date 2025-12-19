U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 34,197 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $328.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

